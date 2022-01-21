Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Starting next week, hundreds of employees are losing their jobs in Henderson County. Tyson officials say they will be parting ways with up to 200 of their employees.

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of five could be coming soon. Doctor Anthony Fauci says he hopes it will be available within a month.

Breaking overnight, Meat Loaf, the iconic, larger-than-life singer and performer has died. The singer was 74-years-old.

President Biden is trying to reset and the White House is in cleanup mode after the president caused confusion on some topics during his news conference Wednesday.

