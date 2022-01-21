Birthday Club
Advertisement

Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(WFIE) - Starting next week, hundreds of employees are losing their jobs in Henderson County. Tyson officials say they will be parting ways with up to 200 of their employees.

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of five could be coming soon. Doctor Anthony Fauci says he hopes it will be available within a month.

Breaking overnight, Meat Loaf, the iconic, larger-than-life singer and performer has died. The singer was 74-years-old.

President Biden is trying to reset and the White House is in cleanup mode after the president caused confusion on some topics during his news conference Wednesday.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

