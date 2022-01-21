Forest Park girls basketball surging as postseason play draws near.

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - With the high school girls basketball season winding down, expectations are high for the Forest Park girls basketball team.

So far this year, the Lady Rangers have compiled an impressive 16-3 record, which currently ranks third in the Pocket Athletic Conference (PAC) standings.

Forest Park won nine straight games to advance to the IHSAA regional round this past season, but this year’s group also has the pieces in the making for another deep postseason run.

Head coach Tony Hasenour says his team is starting to play their best ball of the season.

“Hopefully, we continue to improve,” Hasenour said. “We’re working on a few new wrinkles for us as well, and hopefully we can get those in and get it to where we feel comfortable using those things and peak at the right season - that’s what we’re hoping to do. We have a team that’s really unselfish, and I think that’s one of the keys to our success. Obviously, we have a lot of talented players, so that always helps.”

“We love getting better every day, and having a good season makes it that much more enjoyable,” Forest Park senior Ali Welp said. “All of our hearts are in it, and that just makes it so much fun. I feel like our height has a big advantage for us, and just everybody can shoot. It’s hard to guard five-plus players who can shoot.”

The Lady Rangers are set to play at Mount Vernon on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

