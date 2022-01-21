Birthday Club
Ex-Owensboro football standout Dartanyan Tinsley transferring to Cincinnati

Dartanyan Tinsley.
Dartanyan Tinsley.(Twitter: Dartanyan Tinsley)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Owensboro football star is taking his talents to the Queen City.

The University of Cincinnati football program added a transfer commitment from Kentucky Christian University offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley on Thursday.

Tinsley, who graduated from Owensboro High School in 2019, announced the decision on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman will have three years of eligibility remaining after enrolling at Kentucky Christian in 2020.

