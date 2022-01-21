Ex-Owensboro football standout Dartanyan Tinsley transferring to Cincinnati

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Owensboro football star is taking his talents to the Queen City.

The University of Cincinnati football program added a transfer commitment from Kentucky Christian University offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley on Thursday.

Tinsley, who graduated from Owensboro High School in 2019, announced the decision on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman will have three years of eligibility remaining after enrolling at Kentucky Christian in 2020.

Class of 2019 Red Devil @dartanyan2001 is headed to @GoBearcatsFB, a 2021 College Football Playoff team. Dartanyan will be one of 3 former Devils playing FBS football this fall. #NextLevelDevils https://t.co/RA76S53YKr — Owensboro Football (@SrHighFootball) January 21, 2022

