EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is teaming up again with AARP to offer free tax assistance.

Library officials say Hoosiers can now make appointments online or by calling 812-428-8200.

If you need to file taxes from previous years, they say you can book back-to-back time slots.

