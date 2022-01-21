Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Early A.M. Flurries

14 First Alert 1/19 at 10pm
14 First Alert 1/19 at 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early this morning, scattered flurries along with clearing skies as wind chills drop to 5 to 10. Sunny but cold as high temps reach the upper 20s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the low teens.

Saturday, partly sunny and not as cold as high temps climb into the mid-30s. Saturday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and slightly warmer as high temperatures reach the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people charged in connection to the death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas.
2 people charged in connection to death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas

Latest News

14 First Alert 1/20 AT 2PM
Frigid through the weekend
14 First Alert 1/20 at 10pm
14 First Alert 1/20 at 10pm
First Alert Forecast
1/20 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Brighter, Colder