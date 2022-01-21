Early A.M. Flurries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early this morning, scattered flurries along with clearing skies as wind chills drop to 5 to 10. Sunny but cold as high temps reach the upper 20s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the low teens.

Saturday, partly sunny and not as cold as high temps climb into the mid-30s. Saturday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and slightly warmer as high temperatures reach the lower 40s.

