Disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg Co. to close this weekend

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg County is permanently closing soon.

The FEMA location at Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church in Sacramento will no longer be able to help storm victims after Saturday.

Survivors who can’t get there before 6 p.m. Saturday can either apply for assistance through FEMA’s mobile app or call the helpline at 800-621-3362.

Five other locations in nearby counties have also closed this week.

