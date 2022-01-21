Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg Co. to close this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg County is permanently closing soon.

The FEMA location at Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church in Sacramento will no longer be able to help storm victims after Saturday.

Survivors who can’t get there before 6 p.m. Saturday can either apply for assistance through FEMA’s mobile app or call the helpline at 800-621-3362.

Five other locations in nearby counties have also closed this week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people charged in connection to the death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas.
2 people charged in connection to death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas

Latest News

Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closing.
Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant in downtown Evansville closing
EVPL offering free tax assistance
DCPS, OPS offering free lunches for students Friday
`
Muhlenberg Co. to start holding mobile COVID testing & vaccinations