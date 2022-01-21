DCPS, OPS offering free lunches for students Friday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Schools are offering free lunches for all kids age 18 and under on Friday.

That’s happening at the following schools.

Audubon Elementary School

East View Elementary School

Highland Elementary School

Meadow Lands Elementary School

West Louisville Elementary School

Whitesville Elementary School

Burns Middle School

College View Middle School

Parents can pick those up from 11 to 12:30 at any of these locations.

Your student doesn’t have to be enrolled at any specific school to get lunch there.

Children don’t have to be with you either. You can just tell staff how many meals you need.

Drive-thru meals will be available for Owensboro Public School students too.

You can pick those up at Innovation Campus from 11 to 12:30 Friday. That’s on South Griffith Avenue.

Officials say to enter the Scherm Road parking lot on the baseball field side,

Breakfast and lunch will be served.

