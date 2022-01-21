Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

DCPS, OPS offering free lunches for students Friday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Schools are offering free lunches for all kids age 18 and under on Friday.

That’s happening at the following schools.

  • Audubon Elementary School
  • East View Elementary School
  • Highland Elementary School
  • Meadow Lands Elementary School
  • West Louisville Elementary School
  • Whitesville Elementary School
  • Burns Middle School
  • College View Middle School

Parents can pick those up from 11 to 12:30 at any of these locations.

Your student doesn’t have to be enrolled at any specific school to get lunch there.

Children don’t have to be with you either. You can just tell staff how many meals you need.

Drive-thru meals will be available for Owensboro Public School students too.

You can pick those up at Innovation Campus from 11 to 12:30 Friday. That’s on South Griffith Avenue.

Officials say to enter the Scherm Road parking lot on the baseball field side,

Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Robards
Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant
Johns Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found.
Police: Owensboro teen missing since Christmas has been found
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.
2 people charged in connection to the death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas.
2 people charged in connection to death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas

Latest News

Disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg Co. to close this weekend.
Disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg Co. to close this weekend
Shing-Lee Chinese restaurant in downtown Evansville closing.
Shing-Lee Chinese restaurant in downtown Evansville closing
`
Muhlenberg Co. to start holding mobile COVID testing & vaccinations
Friday Sunrise Headlines 1/21
Friday Sunrise Headlines