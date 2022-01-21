Cold and dry weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold and dry conditions will remain over the Tri-State through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the middle 30s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 40. As winds shift around to the south, temps will push into the mid 40s on Monday. Another weather maker rolls up from the south on Monday night/early Tuesday. We should start with rain Monday night and possibly change over to or mix with snow on Tuesday. Accumulations--if any-- look to be minor at this point. We will continue to monitor through the weekend. Tuesday-Friday next week will bring colder-than-normal weather. Highs each day will hover around 30 and lows will sink into the teens.

