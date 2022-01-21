Birthday Club
Cold and dry weekend

14 First Alert 1/21 at 2pm
14 First Alert 1/21 at 2pm
By Jeff Lyons
Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold and dry conditions will remain over the Tri-State through the weekend.  Highs on Saturday will climb into the middle 30s with mostly sunny skies.  Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 40.  As winds shift around to the south, temps will push into the mid 40s on Monday.  Another weather maker rolls up from the south on Monday night/early Tuesday.  We should start with rain Monday night and possibly change over to or mix with snow on Tuesday.  Accumulations--if any-- look to be minor at this point.  We will continue to monitor through the weekend.  Tuesday-Friday next week will bring colder-than-normal weather.  Highs each day will hover around 30 and lows will sink into the teens.

