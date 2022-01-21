Castle senior Jordan Coon awarded Week 2 Hoops Live POTW crown
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle senior Jordan Coon was named the Hoops Live Player the Week on Thursday, receiving 3,045 total votes.
[HIGHLIGHTS: Castle vs. Memorial]
Coon scored 22 points, including six three-pointers, to lead the Lady Knights to a 53-49 win over Memorial last Thursday.
This victory helps keep Castle in the running for the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) title.
