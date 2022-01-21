Birthday Club
Alegria Accessories celebrates one year anniversary

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville based business creates jobs for women-artisans in Honduras, and is celebrating it’s first year in business.

Alegria Accessories marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The women-artisans grew up in a children’s home in Honduras, and founder Sarah Capehart says, one of their goals is to help break the poverty cycle by empowering and employing women to handcraft jewelry.

Alegria has created three full-time artisan jobs in Honduras, designed over 100 unique jewelry stylings and handcrafted thousands of pieces of accessories.

”Being able to do something for someone else in another part of the world. That I don’t necessarily understand their culture or understand the opportunity difference, the opportunity deficient, from the United States to Honduras is incredible,” Capehart says.

Capehart says they also buy as many resources that are from Honduras, in order to provide unique products, as well as contributing to their economy.

