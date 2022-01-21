Affidavit: Traffic stop in Evansville leads to dealing, neglect arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of two others on neglect charges in Evansville.

Detectives say they watched 35-year-old Toya Duerson drive away from his home in the 300 block of Madison Avenue Thursday.

Authorities say they knew Duerson as he had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

Detectives pulled him over in the 800 block of East Gum Street and taken into custody.

Toya Duerson. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Officials say they went to Duerson’s residence on Madison Avenue to execute a search warrant. There, they found 63-year-old Betty Carter and 31-year-old Curtis Murray III.

According to an affidavit, Carter told authorities that was her house and Murray is her son. She eventually admitted that Duerson, who is also her son, has a room in the house.

They say Murray told detectives that he had a sack of marijuana, digital scales and about $800 to $900 in his upstairs bedroom.

During the search of Duerson’s room, officials say they found some cash, some marijuana and a digital scale. They say they also found a rag on a TV stand that had a plastic bag inside which contained a quantity of white powdery substance.

Authorities say that substance tested positive for fentanyl. They also say it was found about two feet away from Duerson’s baby’s crib.

Officials say his infant was in the home, along with Murray’s child.

Duerson is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several drug-dealing charges and a neglect of a dependent charge.

Murray is facing a dealing and a neglect charge while Carter is also facing a neglect charge.

Left: Curtis Murray III. Right: Betty Carter. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

