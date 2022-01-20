Winter Jam comes to Ford Center Thurs. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter Jam is happening Thursday night at the Ford Center.

It’s Christian music’s largest annual tour.

We’ll probably see some lines forming early even in the cold temps.

Doors open at 5:45 and music starts at 7.

It’s $10 at the door, and you choose your seats.

Several musicians will be there, including headliners Skillett and Tauren Wells.

Masks are optional at the Ford Center, and there’s no need to show proof of vaccination either.

Remember, there is a clear bag policy for all events.

