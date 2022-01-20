Birthday Club
Wesselman Woods names new executive director

Zach Garcia.
Zach Garcia.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Board members of Wesselman Woods have selected their newest executive director.

Beginning February 1, Zach Garcia will succeed Robin Johnston-Deem as the executive director.

Johnston-Deem held the position since early 2020 and announced her departure back in November with plans to go out west to be closer to family.

Officials say Garcia served as associate executive director of Wesselman Woods since January 2021.

He was previously the director of natural resources, education and research.

