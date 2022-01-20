Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

(WALB)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has gotten several reports about calls from someone claiming to be a deputy.

Officials say that person tells victims they have an arrest warrant for missing a court appearance.

They then say it can be taken care of by giving out a pre-paid debit card number.

The sheriff’s office says callers are using the names of actual deputies.

They want you to know they would never ask for payments for warrants.

Call the sheriff’s office if you need more information on one of those calls.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

