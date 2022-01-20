Tyson laying off 200 workers at Robards plant

ROBARDS, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Tyson Foods confirm 200 employees will be laid off in Robards.

They say employees will be given the option to relocate.

In early December, Tyson shared some plans with investors that included a new “productivity program” that they said would bring $1billion in savings by 2024.

The discussion unveiled plans to open 12 new plants, but also invest $1.3 billion in new automation to reduce labor costs.

There is not yet a WARN notice filed with the state of Kentucky.

We’ve reached out to county officials, plant officials, corporate officials, and Union representatives.

Here is a statement we received from Tyson.

Tyson Foods’ fully cooked, value-added chicken products continue to meet the growing demand for convenience from consumers. Due to this growing demand, beginning Jan. 24, 2022, we are shifting our product mix to reflect consumer behaviors and meet the needs of our customers. Unfortunately, this change in product mix will result in reducing our workforce at that facility. However, all team members affected will receive relocation assistance to our nearby Humboldt and Shelbyville, Tennessee, facilities. We are also working with state and local agencies and officials to help ensure all team members, who choose not to relocate, are connected to the resources and assistance available to them.

