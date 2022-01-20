Tracking road conditions as cold temps may lead to black ice.

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Our crew is out early Thursday morning in the 14 First Alert Interceptor tracking road conditions.

While most of the Tri-State dodged snow Wednesday, the low temps and rain on the roads could cause some slick conditions.

Those temperatures out there are very cold, so black ice is what would be the threat Thursday morning.

So take it slow and watch for bridges and overpasses.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police is reporting that all state highways and interstates are in great shape.

He says the troopers that worked overnight had no issues.

Although he does say with temps as cold as this, drivers should expect scattered slick spots.

