Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for bitterly cold temperatures this morning.

In Washington, the voting legislation bill collapsed. Senate Republicans voted in unity to block the election legislation late last night.

Today marks one year since Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. During a nearly two-hour press conference, the president takes a look back at his time in office.

A fire in Louisiana killed four family members. Two of them were children. Neighbors say they heard what were likely propane tanks exploding.

