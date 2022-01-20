Birthday Club
Scattered Snow Flurries

14 First Alert 1/19 at 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A blast of Arctic air will usher in scattered snow flurries early this morning. Bitter cold as wind chills drop to near zero during the morning. Mostly sunny and cold as high temps only reach the upper 20s . Wind-chills in the single digits through the morning. Tonight, mostly clear, and cold as lows drop into the low-teens.

Friday, sunny but cold as high temps reach the upper 20s. Friday night, mostly clear with lows in the low-teens.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the lower 30s.

