Ky. lawmakers host virtual rally to honor Children’s Advocacy Week

Gov. Andy Beshear
(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Lawmakers and youth advocates across Kentucky met virtually in honor of Children’s Advocacy Week on Wednesday.

The annual event highlights children’s safety, health, education and economic well-being throughout the commonwealth.

During Wednesday’s event, Gov. Andy Beshear again pushed his proposed budget, which includes $2 billion investments toward pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade education.

“And it starts with funding preschool for every single 4-year-old in Kentucky, as well as all-day kindergarten,” Gov. Beshear said. “The budget I recommended does just that - it ensures that every child has that opportunity, that nobody shows up on their first day already behind.”

Children’s Advocacy Day at the Capitol began in 2004, but has since then shifted to a week-long discussion.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

