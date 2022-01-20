Birthday Club
Indiana education groups mount opposition to curriculum bill

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana teachers are mounting opposition to a House bill that Republican lawmakers say will increase transparency of school curricula, even after Senate leaders decided to effectively abandoned their version of the legislation.

The bill would require classroom materials to be posted online and vetted by parent review committees, and place restrictions on teaching about racism and politics.

Representatives from the Indiana State Teachers Association joined a coalition of civil rights, faith and public education groups at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday to oppose the bill, which they said aims to censor classroom instruction and place unnecessary additional workloads on educators.

