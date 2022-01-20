Birthday Club
Ind. reports record 788 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 16,539 new COVID-19 cases and 137 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,506,866 cases and 19,898 deaths.

The state map shows five new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in both Gibson and Warrick Counties.

The map shows 788 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 292 new cases in Warrick County, 134 new cases in Dubois County, 98 new cases in Perry County, 92 new cases in Posey County, 169 new cases in Gibson County, 52 new cases in Spencer County, and 45 new cases in Pike County.

This is a new, single-day record for new coronavirus cases. The previous record was set Wednesday and was 40 fewer new cases.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 48,286 cases, 528 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 11,257 cases, 152 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 16,933 cases, 214 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,864 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 5,526 cases, 48 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 9,583 cases, 126 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,517 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,234 cases, 45 deaths

