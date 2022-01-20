Henderson Police Chief retiring

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox has announced that he will retire at the end of February.

A 20-year veteran of the department, Cox has served as the leader of Henderson Police Department since the fall of 2018 following former Chief Chip Stauffer’s retirement at the end of 2017.

“Heath has been a great pleasure to work with during his tenure as police chief,” said Henderson City Manager Buzzy Newman. “He has dedicated his time to building a command staff, implementing new policies for the department and upgrading equipment and vehicles. Community involvement has been key to his success.

“While here just a short time as police chief,” Newman added, “his impact on the department and the community will be long felt.”

Born in Madisonville, Cox has lived in Henderson since about age eight and graduated from 1998 from Henderson County High School.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I got when I was 21 to live out my dream (of becoming a police officer),” Cox said, noting that he is actually the last police officer who isn’t retired yet to have worked at the HPD when it was located downtown on Water Street. “I am grateful that the City of Henderson took a chance on me to lead the department, and I got to lead the only department I ever worked for.”

City Manager Newman said City staff has started working on filling the police chief position.

