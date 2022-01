KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update Thursday.

He’ll update the Commonwealth on COVID, vaccinations, boosters and testing.

You can watch that here at 11:30 a.m. Central Time.

Earlier this week, Kentucky surpassed one million COVID cases.

This comes as the state reported more than 14,000 cases on Saturday.

