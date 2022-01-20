Frigid through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Some of the coldest air of winter has settled in over the Tri-State. Highs on Thursday stayed in the middle 20s, and lows will drop back into the low teens for Friday morning. Wind chills may hover near zero for the morning commute. Sunny skies will help push temps into the upper 20s to around 30 on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, winds will shift back around to the south and temps will rise into the 40s. Mainly dry through next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Chance of rain on Tuesday.

