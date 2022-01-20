EVSC bus driver shortage leads to delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A nationwide bus driver shortage and the record number of COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County are causing Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation bus drivers to double and triple up on their routes.

With bus drivers calling in sick, on top of the shortage, students are waiting an extended period of time at the bus stop.

Mandy Sims has a sixth-grade daughter who attends McGary Middle School.

Sims says she and her daughter waited an hour for the bus to arrive. She says they waited in their warm truck, but other students waited outside for the bus.

As temperatures are expected to drop this week, waiting outside for a late bus is becoming less ideal.

EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg says the district is aware of delays of 30 minutes, but says he can’t confirm if students were forced to wait longer.

“When you’re running two or three routes, when you’re having to send a backup bus to pick up students, there could be times when there is a delay so we certainly hate to see that happen,” Woebkenberg said. “Because of the high number of cases here in Vanderburgh County, when you have a nationwide bus shortage, we’re going to do everything in our power to get students to school safely and on time.”

Sims says buses have been late off and on for about a month now.

She says her daughter normally waits around 15 minutes for the bus, past the time it is scheduled to arrive.

On Wednesday, Sims says the bus didn’t arrive until 7:50 a.m. Her daughter’s bus is supposed to arrive at 6:50 a.m. School starts at 7:15 a.m.

Woebkenberg says the district has ways of communicating with families when their bus will be late, but says it isn’t always possible to notify families in time.

“We’re always going to strive to communicate and let families know when something happens,” Woebkenberg said.

Woebkenberg made sure to compliment EVSC’s transportation department, praising the drivers for taking on the extra workload.

He says the bus driver shortage was an issue even before the pandemic.

Woebkenberg added that the pandemic has taught everyone to “roll with the punches” and this is another example of that.

He said students who arrive to school tardy because of a late bus are not marked tardy or truant.

Sims says that sometimes she grows tired of waiting for a behind-schedule bus, and drives her daughter to school.

In those cases, Sims says that even though the bus made her daughter late, she is still marked tardy.

When asked about this scenario and whether or not students would be marked tardy, Woebkenberg did not provide a clear answer.

