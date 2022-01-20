Birthday Club
Driver treated for injuries after car hits business in Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A car went into a building in Madisonville Thursday afternoon.

Police say a woman had a medical issue while driving on East Center Street around 4 p.m.

Her car ended up hitting a business between Park Avenue and Daves Street.

Officers say she was treated on scene for injuries.

Police say no one was inside the business. It had closed early due to weather conditions.

Officials say there was significant damage to the building.

