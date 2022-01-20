Birthday Club
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

