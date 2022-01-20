2 people charged in connection to death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas

MEADE CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people charged in connection to the death of a five-year-old Tell City boy entered not guilty pleas.

Kayla Irwin and her partner, Daniel Clemans, were arrested earlier this month in Paynesville, Kentucky near Clemans’s home.

The child, Braydon Irwin, was taken to the Harrison County Hospital in Indiana where he died.

Braydon Irwin. (Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home)

Both entered pleas of not guilty on charges of complicity to murder.

Their preliminary hearings are set for January 26.

