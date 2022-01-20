Birthday Club
2 people charged in connection to death of Tell City boy enter not guilty pleas

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEADE CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people charged in connection to the death of a five-year-old Tell City boy entered not guilty pleas.

Kayla Irwin and her partner, Daniel Clemans, were arrested earlier this month in Paynesville, Kentucky near Clemans’s home.

The child, Braydon Irwin, was taken to the Harrison County Hospital in Indiana where he died.

Braydon Irwin.
Both entered pleas of not guilty on charges of complicity to murder.

[5-year-old boy laid to rest in Tell City]

Their preliminary hearings are set for January 26.

