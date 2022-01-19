Birthday Club
Winter Weather Advisory

From 4pm until 6am Thursday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Arctic old front will sweep in Arctic air snapping temperatures. High temperatures will ascend into the mid-40s early but drop to near freezing by 4:00 p.m. Rain will change to snow late this afternoon.

Tonight, windy with snow early then bitter cold as low temperatures drop into the teens. Snow accumulation around 1-inch...1 to 2 inches across western Kentucky.

Thursday, bitter cold as wind chills drop to near zero during the morning. Mostly sunny and cold as high temps only reach the lower 20s. Wind-chills in the single digits through the day.

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
