Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some wintry weather mix today.

Authorities are investigating an attempted murder in Hopkins County. Police say two women forced their way into a home Sunday afternoon.

A cybercrime task force is being recognized for its contribution to an investigation that stopped a series of robberies across the midwest.

Inflation is at an all-time high. The stunning December surge reached the highest level in nearly 40 years. Jessica Costello is live this morning after talking to experts.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cyber task force awarded
Cyber task force awarded in Vanderburgh Co.
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Air tag placed on USI student's car
USI student tracked by Apple Air Tag that doesn’t belong to her

Latest News

Dubois Co. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Economist discusses inflation as it reaches highest level in nearly 40 years
House OK’s bill excusing mental-health absences for students
No one was hurt a in Tues. night fire in Daviess Co.
No one hurt in Tues. night fire in Daviess Co.