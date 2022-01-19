Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some wintry weather mix today.

Authorities are investigating an attempted murder in Hopkins County. Police say two women forced their way into a home Sunday afternoon.

A cybercrime task force is being recognized for its contribution to an investigation that stopped a series of robberies across the midwest.

Inflation is at an all-time high. The stunning December surge reached the highest level in nearly 40 years. Jessica Costello is live this morning after talking to experts.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.