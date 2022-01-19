Slow Start Dooms Lady Aces in Loss at Indiana State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Troubled by an early shooting slump, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team dropped a road MVC contest at Indiana State, 69-51, on Tuesday evening in Terre Haute, Ind.

With the 1,000 point mark on the horizon, junior Abby Feit led the way for the Aces, coming-up just seven points shy of the plateau, scoring 16 points and adding 12 boards for a double-double. Putting in one of her best performances of the season was senior Anna Newman, who finished with 11 points with six coming at the charity stripe. The Sycamores were led by Del’Janae Williams, who tallied a game-high 21 points, shooting 7-13 from the field on the night.

A sluggish start out of the gate for the Aces allowed Indiana State to build an early advantage. The Sycamores scored 12 of the game’s first 15 points building a 12-3 lead over Evansville with nearly seven minutes gone by in the opening stanza. In the first quarter, the Aces shot just 11.8% (2-17) from the field, but Anna Newman banked home a triple in the final seconds to push UE back within single digits at 15-8 following the opening 10 minutes.

Indiana State rebuilt its lead to open the second quarter, growing it to its largest point at 20-8 on a three-pointer less than two minutes into the period. Evansville would roar back, putting together a solid eight minutes to close-out the half. Answering Indiana State’s 12-3 game-opening run, the Aces put together a 12-3 run of their own, closing within three at 23-20 and forcing a Sycamore timeout with 3:16 left in the half. Evansville kept pace with the Sycamores as the half came to a close, getting a layup from Newman late to trail 30-24 at the break.

Coming out of the half, the Sycamores went on a 9-2 run to take control of the contest, shooting nearly 50% (18-37) from the field over the final three quarters as Indiana State captured the 69-51 win.

Evansville’s busy week continues with a trip to take on Loyola on Friday in Chicago, followed by a contest at Valparaiso to close the weekend on Sunday in Valparaiso, Ind.

