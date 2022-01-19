Rain expected to turn to snow as temperatures drop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rain will turn to snow as temperatures drop in the next few hours.
Roads could start getting slick. Here’s a look from the 14 First Alert Interceptor. It was in Henderson at 4:15 p.m.
If you have weather pictures or videos to share, you can do that here. Stay safe!
