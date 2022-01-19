Birthday Club
Rain expected to turn to snow as temperatures drop

14 First Alert Interceptor Wednesday afternoon
14 First Alert Interceptor Wednesday afternoon(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher and Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rain will turn to snow as temperatures drop in the next few hours.

Roads could start getting slick. Here’s a look from the 14 First Alert Interceptor. It was in Henderson at 4:15 p.m.

[Light snow Wednesday night, near zero wind chills Thursday morning]

[Closings]

If you have weather pictures or videos to share, you can do that here. Stay safe!

