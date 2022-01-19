Birthday Club
Man found guilty late Tuesday in Vanderburgh Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Late Tuesday night, a jury returned a guilty verdict in Vanderburgh County.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office say 47-year-old Pedro Diaz was found guilty of intimidation and criminal confinement.

Authorities say last July, police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of North First Avenue.

They say a neighbor pointed out some strange activity at the a woman’s apartment.

Once inside, the victim told police that Diaz threatened her, and she was afraid to leave.

They say, when officers transported Diaz to jail, Diaz made statements indicating if police hadn’t arrived, he would have done significant harm to the victim.

Diaz was also found to be guilty of the Habitual Offender sentencing enhancement.

Sentencing will be February 10.

Pedro Diaz
Pedro Diaz(Vanderburgh County Jail)

