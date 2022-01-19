Local Ky. gov. agencies may qualify for grants to restore records after Dec. storms

Birthday Club
Tornado aftermath in Earlington, Kentucky.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Many local government records were lost or damaged after December’s deadly storms in Western Kentucky.

To help recover and restore those records, the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) has announced the Local Records Emergency Disaster Recovery Assistance Grant.

Officials say each eligible local government agency is able to get a maximum of $40,000 to help with those lost or damaged records.

The State Libraries, Archives, and Records Commission approved the use of some Local Records Program Grant funds for this emergency grant.

According to state officials, the grants may be used only for the direct recovery of damaged or at-risk local public documents from the December 10 tornado.

Officials say local government agencies can also use the money to buy equipment that was destroyed in the storms.

Click here to apply for the grant.

