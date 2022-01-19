Light snow Wednesday night, near zero wind chills Thursday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain spread across the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon. As frigid air dives in from the northwest, we will see a change to a wintry mix, then to snow Wednesday evening. A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include all the Tri-State south of I-64. 1-2″ of snow possible with heaviest accumulations in a narrow band across Western Kentucky. Temperatures will plunge into the teens on Thursday morning with wind chills near zero. By Friday, sunny skies return and temperatures will hobble up into the lower 30s. Mainly dry over the weekend with highs climbing to 50 by Monday. Another chance of rain arrives on Tuesday, possibly some more snow on Wednesday.

