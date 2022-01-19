Birthday Club
Lady Eagles crack Top 25 as Stein goes for win No. 400

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball landed at No. 25 in the latest D2SIDA Division II Top 25 Media Poll and WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll this week. It marks the second time this season that the Eagles have earned a spot inside the Division II Media Poll after being ranked No. 23 a month ago. It’s the first time this year USI has cracked the WBCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll. 

The rankings, which do not consider Monday night’s action, which saw the Screaming Eagles earn a 90-59 Great Lakes Valley Conference win over visiting McKendree University, come out as USI gets set to host the University of Illinois Springfield Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the first half of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Screaming Eagles Arena. 

Head Coach Rick Stein, now in his 23rd year at helm of the USI Women’s Basketball program, is going for his 400th career win when the Eagles host the Prairie Stars Thursday. Stein, who was an assistant coach for the Eagles from 1991-99, took the helm of the program in 1999 and has since become the program’s all-time winningest coach. 

The three-time GLVC Coach of the Year led the Eagles to GLVC Tournament titles in 2001 and 2002 as well as the 2001 Great Lakes Region title and berth in the NCAA II Elite Eight. He has been on the sideline for 558 of the program’s 706 victories during his 31 years on the Eagles’ sideline. Stein enters Thursday’s game with a career record of 399-233. 

In addition to Thursday’s game, the Eagles also host Lewis University Saturday at 1 p.m. for their annual Hoops for Troops Military Appreciation Day.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

