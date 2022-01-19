Birthday Club
John Hopkins study ranks Deaconess in top ten for most ‘unnecessary’ care

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Researchers from Johns Hopkins University say they have analyzed Medicare claims data from 3,745 hospitals.

They say their study shows health systems that employed fewer primary care physicians, have higher bed counts, or are investor owned were more likely to provide more unnecessary or low-value care.

They rank Deaconess number eight in their list.

Categories include PAP smears for women over 65, or colorectal screenings for adults over 80.

Click here to see the data.

While the study doesn’t list which categories Deaconess fell into, the study created an index using Medicare information from July of 2015 through December of 2018.

We reached out to Deaconess for a response to this data. Here is their response:

Deaconess also received this quality index report from Johns Hopkins in the past 48 hours.

Our quality and data experts are carefully reviewing this report. The data used by the study is between four-to-six years old, requiring some time to collect and analyze the metrics included in this ranking.

As part of our commitment to provide high-quality health care, we participate in a number of quality-related studies and measurement programs.  However, this study is a new hospital measurement index, in which we have not been ranked before, so we are looking closely at how the data was collected, compared and reported.

In comparison, the Lown Hospitals Index, which also used Medicare claims data from 2016-2018 on similar procedures and services, ranks Deaconess as an A in overall value, and in avoiding overuse of care. During this same time (between 2016 and 2018) Deaconess’ Next Generation ACO was in the top five nationally for achieving Medicare cost reduction.

We will review the report carefully, and will soon be able to discuss the content in greater detail.

