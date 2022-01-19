Birthday Club
Indiana vaccine exemption bill advances, faces GOP hurdles

The Indiana Statehouse
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Republicans have pushed through a proposal that would severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements even as the move faces resistance from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP state Senate leaders.

The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted 58-35 largely along party lines Tuesday in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters maintain the bill would protect individual rights by forcing employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical or religious objections and limit them to requiring COVID-19 tests no more than once a week.

Holcomb and top Senate leaders have opposed the bill as wrongly interfering in the decisions of private businesses.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

