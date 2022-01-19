Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

House OK’s bill excusing mental-health absences for students

(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed legislation aimed at ensuring that mental health-related absences from school are excused for students.

The bipartisan measure heads to the Senate after clearing the House on a 94-0 vote Tuesday.

Under the bill, each Kentucky school district’s student attendance policy would have to include provisions for excused absences due to a student’s mental or behavioral health status.

The bill makes no changes regarding the number of excused absences that are allowed.

Three students discussed the bill’s importance at a recent House committee hearing.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cyber task force awarded
Cyber task force awarded in Vanderburgh Co.
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Air tag placed on USI student's car
USI student tracked by Apple Air Tag that doesn’t belong to her

Latest News

Dubois Co. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Economist discusses inflation as it reaches highest level in nearly 40 years
No one was hurt a in Tues. night fire in Daviess Co.
No one hurt in Tues. night fire in Daviess Co.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 1/19
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines