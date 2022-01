OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Changes are coming to Friday After 5.

It’s moving just a little to the west.

That iconic stage at the RiverPark Center will now go up behind the Holiday Inn.

The street fair vendors will also move down Veterans toward Locust.

The 16 week Friday night party on Owensboro’s riverfront kicks off May 20.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.