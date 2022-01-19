Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

‘Exhausted’ kid shoveling snow goes viral

By CNN
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (CTV News) - A 9-year-old from Toronto has become an internet sensation from being fed up wih shoveling snow.

Carter Trozzolo’s appearance on the news shoveling snow on Monday night has went viral and seems to have struck a chord with many.

In the clip, Carter is seen shoveling snow in front of his home. The onscreen graphic that ran beneath him identified the boy as “EXHAUSTED.”

“I think a lot of us can relate to that amount of exhaustion with everything right now, so I think he captured the emotions of many people,” his mother Rachel Disaia said.

The video has been seen more than 1 million times online.

“We’ve heard that it was on TV in Australia and in Ireland, and they were talking about it on the radio in Montreal,” Disaia said.

There have also been thousands of responses from people around the globe.

In the past 24 hours, Carter has been trending on Twitter and has even become a meme. He has also been recognized by strangers on the street.

As for what Carter might do now with his new viral fame, he says he doesn’t “want to think about it.”

For now, he’s just happy to be in the snow.

“I love snow days,” Carter said.

Copyright 2022 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Air tag placed on USI student's car
USI student tracked by Apple Air Tag that doesn’t belong to her
Cyber task force awarded
Cyber task force awarded in Vanderburgh Co.
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

German airline Lufthansa said it had substituted Boeing 747-400 aircraft instead of 747-800s on...
Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
Everything weird can get weirder: Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a...
Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic
Little Leilani is a true story of survival, born at just 22 weeks gestation.
‘Miracle’ baby born at just 22 weeks goes home after 4 months in NICU
Tornado aftermath in Earlington, Kentucky.
Local Ky. gov. agencies may qualify for grants to restore records after Dec. storms
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse