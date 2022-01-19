Schools canceling events, some releasing early due to weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC has canceled after school events due to the forecasted snow.

Here is the note sent to parents:

The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of rain changing to snow and ice later this afternoon in our area, making travel potentially dangerous. Because of this, the EVSC is canceling all after school and evening activities today, Wednesday, January 19. Elementary extended day programs and Wee Care will remain open until their regular time, but parents are encouraged to pick up their child as early as possible. Thank you and please stay safe.

Rain is expected to turn to snow late this afternoon, and temperatures are expected to drop.

You can monitor our closings list to see if any schools are letting out early, or if churches have canceled for Wednesday night.

So far, South Gibson Schools are releasing at 12:40.

