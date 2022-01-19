Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Schools canceling events, some releasing early due to weather

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC has canceled after school events due to the forecasted snow.

Here is the note sent to parents:

The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of rain changing to snow and ice later this afternoon in our area, making travel potentially dangerous. Because of this, the EVSC is canceling all after school and evening activities today, Wednesday, January 19. Elementary extended day programs and Wee Care will remain open until their regular time, but parents are encouraged to pick up their child as early as possible. Thank you and please stay safe.

[14 First Alert Forecast]

Rain is expected to turn to snow late this afternoon, and temperatures are expected to drop.

You can monitor our closings list to see if any schools are letting out early, or if churches have canceled for Wednesday night.

So far, South Gibson Schools are releasing at 12:40.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Air tag placed on USI student's car
USI student tracked by Apple Air Tag that doesn’t belong to her
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cyber task force awarded
Cyber task force awarded in Vanderburgh Co.
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Green River District reports 14 new COVID deaths, over 3K cases since Fri.
Tornado aftermath in Earlington, Kentucky.
Local Ky. gov. agencies may qualify for grants to restore records after Dec. storms
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due to forecasted cold weather
Hearts for Heroes.
EVPL hosting valentine initiative to show thanks to those on frontline of pandemic