EVPL hosting valentine initiative to show thanks to those on frontline of pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is inviting the community to write a thank you message for those who have been on the frontline of the pandemic.

This new initiative is called Hearts for Heroes.

Library officials say Hearts for Heroes will let community members write a valentine message of thanks, encouragement or support for those people who have been on the front line during the pandemic.

Those valentines are available at any of the eight EVPL locations and on evpl.org.

They say the cards should be returned to the Hearts of Heroes mailboxes at any of their locations by no later than Wednesday, February 9.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.