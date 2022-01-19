Evansville man sentenced to more than 17 years for drugging and sexually exploiting a child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child and creating images of the abuse.

According to court documents, on March 25, 2021 the Evansville Police Department responded to an address in Evansville. The officer spoke with an woman who reported that Todd Johnson Jr., 33, Evansville, had sexually explicit images of a child on his cell phone.

She reported that earlier that day, she saw an image on Johnson’s cell phone when he was asleep. Johnson awoke and after a confrontation, he left the area, but the woman was able to keep the cell phone.

[Previous: Evansville man wanted by FBI for crimes involving children arrested]

Authorities say they discovered that Johnson used a prescription drug to sedate the minor victim, then he would sexually abuse the victim and take pictures of the abuse. The abuse images demonstrated that the child was heavily sedated or unconscious at the times of the abuse.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on April 7, 2021, and he was arrested on April 8, 2021.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen made the announcement.

The sentence also includes an additional 15 years of supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.