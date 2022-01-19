Birthday Club
Economist discusses inflation as it reaches highest level in nearly 40 years

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Inflation is at an all-time high. The stunning December surge reached the highest level in nearly 40 years, marking three straight months with inflation over 6%.

Local experts say if you were born after 1980, this is record inflation. We’re told inflation peaked in 1980 at 14%, which is the highest we’ve seen since then.

Our local experts at Old National Bank say at 7%, which is where we were at on annual basis in December. He says that is a record for a lot of people.

So what caused this?

Our experts say the pandemic ultimately caused a shift in consumer behavior. Meaning we couldn’t spend as much money as we usually could on experiences like movie theatres, cruise lines and those kinds of things.

So consumers shifted their attention to buying “things.”

However, experts say the problem is the people who make those “things” were also impacted by COVID, so we had supply chain issues, causing the price to go up.

“On top of that, we had a lot of government transfer payments, lots of COVID payments. So we gave people more money to spend at the very time when we weren’t producing more stuff so what that led to is higher prices and inflation in the short term,” said Matt Finn, chief economist at Old National Bank.

