DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is holding an after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s from 3:30 to 6:30 Wednesday afternoon at the health department in Jasper.

The drive-thru will be open for anyone 12 and older.

Anyone younger than 12 has to go inside when you get there.

No appointment is needed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.