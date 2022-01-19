Birthday Club
Boys and Girls Club of Henderson unveils renderings for new location

Project officials unveiled plans for the new Boys and Girls Club of Henderson on Wednesday.(WFIE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Plans were unveiled for the new Boys and Girls Club of Henderson.

During an advisory board meeting on Wednesday, Hartz Construction and Axiom Architecture showed off the proposed layout and renderings for the new location at the Henderson Armory. The facility cannot be changed on the outside due to its historical importance.

However, Hartz Construction Project Manager Mike Canary says there will be a complete renovation on the inside. This includes new restrooms, kitchen, class spaces and offices.

“I think this is gonna be a great project for Boys and Girls Club, and for the city of Henderson,” Canary said. “It’s a very nice old historic building that we are going to update and provide a great space for the kids.”

The new space should hold a max of 250 people and will include eight new classrooms that can hold up to 49 people.

They are hoping to be finished with the project by January 2023.

