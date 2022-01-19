Birthday Club
BHDM partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a new reason for kids to smile at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

The hospital is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities to use their Happy Wheels cart at the hospital.

The cart features drinks and snacks for patients and their families.

It’s also filled with toys, games, puzzle books and other small items, all free of charge.

The goal is to make a child’s time at the hospital more comforting and enjoyable.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

