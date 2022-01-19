Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

118 more Hoosiers die of COVID-19, every county in red

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 16,502 new COVID-19 cases and 118 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,490,496 cases and 19,761 deaths.

Every county in the state is now in red for the weekly two metric score.

All Indiana counties in red Wednesday
All Indiana counties in red Wednesday(Indiana Coronavirus Website)

The state map show two of the state’s deaths were in Posey County and one was in Warrick County.

The map shows 748 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 386 new cases in Warrick County, 174 new cases in Dubois County, 82 new cases in Perry County, 83 new cases in Posey County, 181 new cases in Gibson County, 47 new cases in Spencer County, and 50 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 47,506 cases, 523 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 11,123 cases, 152 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 16,642 cases, 213 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,767 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 5,434 cases, 48 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 9,415 cases, 125 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,465 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,162 cases, 45 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Air tag placed on USI student's car
USI student tracked by Apple Air Tag that doesn’t belong to her
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cyber task force awarded
Cyber task force awarded in Vanderburgh Co.
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Schools canceling events, some releasing early due to weather
Green River District reports 14 new COVID deaths, over 3K cases since Fri.
Tornado aftermath in Earlington, Kentucky.
Local Ky. gov. agencies may qualify for grants to restore records after Dec. storms
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due to forecasted cold weather