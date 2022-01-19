118 more Hoosiers die of COVID-19, every county in red

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 16,502 new COVID-19 cases and 118 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,490,496 cases and 19,761 deaths.

Every county in the state is now in red for the weekly two metric score.

All Indiana counties in red Wednesday (Indiana Coronavirus Website)

The state map show two of the state’s deaths were in Posey County and one was in Warrick County.

The map shows 748 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 386 new cases in Warrick County, 174 new cases in Dubois County, 82 new cases in Perry County, 83 new cases in Posey County, 181 new cases in Gibson County, 47 new cases in Spencer County, and 50 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 47,506 cases, 523 deaths

Dubois Co. - 11,123 cases, 152 deaths

Warrick Co. - 16,642 cases, 213 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,767 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 5,434 cases, 48 deaths

Gibson Co. - 9,415 cases, 125 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,465 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,162 cases, 45 deaths

