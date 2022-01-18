Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

VHS joins the #BettyWhiteChallenge

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society is joining in on the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The humane society says that the challenge honors White’s life of animal advocacy.

They say you can participate in the challenge by making a donation to your local animal shelter.

VHS is accepting donations on their website or by following the instructions to donate on their social media posts about the challenge.

The challenges runs for the next 28 days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Goebel
Police: Woman hurt in crash caused by drunk driver
Jeremiah Meriwether
Affidavit: Man shoots gun in the air ‘for his dead homies’
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people for numerous drug charges early...
Search warrant leads to drug bust in Daviess Co.
Braydon Irwin.
5-year-old boy laid to rest in Tell City
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning
Snow causes traffic problems Monday morning

Latest News

1/17 14 First Look
1/17 14 First Look
Sew and Serve Southwest Indiana receives gold award from American Red Cross
Sew and Serve Southwest Indiana receives gold award from American Red Cross
There was a flood of food and supplies coming to Dawson Springs after the tornadoes, and people...
New food pantry storage building in Dawson Springs
Bullets hit Evansville house
Bullets hit Evansville house