VHS joins the #BettyWhiteChallenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society is joining in on the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

The humane society says that the challenge honors White’s life of animal advocacy.

They say you can participate in the challenge by making a donation to your local animal shelter.

VHS is accepting donations on their website or by following the instructions to donate on their social media posts about the challenge.

The challenges runs for the next 28 days.

